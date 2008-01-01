This is a remix of Usher's newest hit record, Love in this Club. The new track includes a guest appearance from other Atlanta natives, rapper T.I. and Young Jeezy. The new Usher album, Here I Am, is expected to be released in June. As the LP's first single, Love in This Club, makes the third largest jump to #1 in the 50-year history of Billboard's Hot 100, the record is bound to be a success.
Usher feat. T.I. & Young Jeezy - Love in This Club Remix
