This new music from David Banner is the second single off of his upcoming album, Greatest Story Ever Told. The first single was "9mm" which included the likes of Lil Wayne, Akon, and Snoop Dogg. The album is set to be released on October 9th but we all know how dates change. This track, Get Like Me, features Chris Brown, Young Joc, and Jim Jones. I'm really excited about this new David Banner project, and on that note I'm turning on "Like a Pimp" right now.
David Banner feat. Chris Brown, Young Joc, Jim Jones - Get Like Me
This new music from David Banner is the second single off of his upcoming album, Greatest Story Ever Told. The first single was "9mm" which included the likes of Lil Wayne, Akon, and Snoop Dogg. The album is set to be released on October 9th but we all know how dates change. This track, Get Like Me, features Chris Brown, Young Joc, and Jim Jones. I'm really excited about this new David Banner project, and on that note I'm turning on "Like a Pimp" right now.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment