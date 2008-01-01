This music isn't new by any means by but I wanted to post it anyways. This track titled "Outstanding" is produced by Dr. Dre and is more than likely to appear on Lil Wayne's new album, The Carter III. I haven't came across a version that has a chorus so maybe this was all that got leaked. Check it out now!
Lil Wayne - Outstanding - Produced by Dr. Dre
