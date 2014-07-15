Check out this new music from T.I. which will be on his new album, Paper Trail. As of now, the record is scheduled to be released during the month of September. The album title refers to the fact that T.I. will apparently be writing this record on paper, which he hasn't done for some time now. This track, No Matter What, is produced by Virginia Beach native Danja. If you haven't heard of him, you've surely heard his work, as he is the Grammy nominated protege of Timbaland. Like always with Timbaland, he uses fresh upcoming producers to help him make hit singles and he takes all of the credit. Danja co-produced Promiscuous, Say it Right, SexyBack, My Love, and The Way I Are.
New Music - T.I. - No Matter What
