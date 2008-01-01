Here is some new music from Plies featuring Ne-Yo, this track titled "Bust it Baby Part 2". The video is a single from Plies new upcoming album, "Definition of Real", which should be released in June.
Plies feat. Ne-Yo - Bust it Baby Part 2
