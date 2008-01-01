Usher has a new remix for his hit singles, "Love in This Club", which includes an all star group. Beyonce and Lil Wayne both appear on the track and are great compliments. This version is most likely to appear on his new album, Here I Stand. Usher has a history of flipping up remixes or part 2's which have a totally different feel, this track is no different. I posted the remix with T.I. on Hip Hop On Demand Blogspot a few days ago so scroll down if you want to hear that version. This is definitely the best of the two in my opinion though.
Usher feat. Beyonce, Lil Wayne - Love in This Club remix
