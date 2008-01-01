Here is some fresh new music from The Roots featuring Chrisette Michelle and Wale. Wale seems like a nice fit on this track! If you haven't heard of him, he is an upcoming artist from the D.C. area. You can check out his Myspace page here! As usual when dealing with The Roots, this track "Rising Up", is a solid song! Check out the video below.
Music Video - The Roots feat. Wale, Chrisette Michelle
Labels: chrisette michelle, music video, myspace, the roots, wale
