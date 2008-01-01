Phyzikal is a new artist who signed to Def Jam Records, so some of you all may have not heard anything from him yet. He resides from Fort Wayne, Indiana so his music might have a slightly different vibe. Check out his new single "Who Let Em In", which features Jazze Pha and The Dream. The chorus has that T-Pain feel as vocoders were used only on this part, is anyone getting tired of this trend yet?
New Music - Phyzikal feat. Jazzy Pha, The Dream
