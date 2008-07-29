It's official, Saigon and Just Blaze are no longer tied to Atlantic Records. They departed from Atlantic with 100 percent ownership of their Masters. Very rare in today's game, where labels run the industry like a dictatorship. Just Blaze has been trying to put Saigon on, so they are connected in this manner. For those of you who don't know, Saigon initially linked up with Mark Ronson and gained valueable connections within the music industry. Saigon was represented by him for some time but eventually left ,on a good note, to pursue other avenues. Saigon made a name for himself on the HBO series, Entourage, where he played the role of himself for a few episodes. This was one of the biggest stepping stones to date for Saigon's career. Here is a new track titled, Believe It, check it out! Stay tuned to Hip Hop On Demand for the latest new music!
New Music - Saigon - Believe It
Labels: believe it, entourage, hip hop on demand, new music, saigon
