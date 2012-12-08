DJ Khaled has put together another Dirty South anthem with an All Star cast. This new track, "Out Here Grindin", features Akon, Rick Ross, Plies, Lil Boosie, Trick Daddy, Ace Hood, and Lil Wayne. I also included a video of DJ Khaled performing the track for Kayne West. The first media player has the best quality if you just want to hear the track though. Check out this hot new music!
DJ Khaled feat. Akon, Rick Ross, Plies, Lil Boosie, Trick Daddy, Ace Hood, Lil Wayne - Out Here Grindin
