Yo! MTV Raps is Back!!!

That's right everybody, "Yo! MTV Raps", is coming back for the month of April at least. They must have exhausted all of their reality TV resources and were forced to switch up the programming. Actually it is the 20th anniversary for the infamous TV show so I guess they're paying homage. Even though the show hasn't been aired for an entensive amount of time, "Yo! MTV Raps" branding is still doing good without any kind of promotion. Several fresh clothing companies have bought licenses for use of the name on their garments in the past year or so. - Yo! MTV Raps Collection from Puma. Everybody bring out your Dookie Ropes as you'll be able to check out vintage playlists of classic videos and old interviews from the likes of Fab 5 Freddy, Ed Lover, and Doctor Dre.
