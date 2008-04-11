This is the new single off of Cyclone, the latest Baby Bash album. The track is produced by Power 106 radio station's own, DJ Felli Fel, who is dropping an album in the near future. It should be hot from the two tracks I've heard already!
Baby Bash feat. Keith Sweat - Don't Stop
Labels: Baby Bash, Don't Stop, dont stop, Felli fel, fresh new music, hip hop, Keith Sweat
1 comment:
lushious song!!
