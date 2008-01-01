Lil Wayne has some new music dedicated to the women of California which features Tyga. It's not confirmed whether or not it will appear on The Carter III but it's definitely a hot track! Weezy could improve the track by replacing Tyga's verse though.
Lil Wayne - California Love
