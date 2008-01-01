In a recent interview, 50 Cent accused Young Buck of being on syrup and sniffing cocaine. This was said to be part of the reasoning behind kicking Young Buck out of the group, as these habits caused him to be emotional unstable. Buck addresses all of these statements in this song titled My Interview. I haven't been a fan of Buck here recently as 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, and Tony Yayo seemed to lead him in the wrong direction. The South is on top of shit partly because they stick together, work with each other, and artist who get on pull others up with them. G Unit on the other hand, are the governing body of the Haters Foundation. Aside from 50 Cent, G Unit is garbage without Young Buck. Check out the track below!!!
Young Buck - My Interview
